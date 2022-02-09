The American Conservative Union Foundation will be honoring District 24 State Representative Dwight Kiefert of Valley City, ND with an award on Saturday, Feb. 26th, recognizing his conservative voting record at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).
“It just gives testimony to my voting record that I’ve been standing up for conservative values, that’s pretty much what it says,” Kiefert told the Times-Record. “Some of my local critics are saying I’m not a Republican, I’m not a conservative — well it’s kind of hard to say that after receiving an award from CPAC.”
This isn’t the first time Kiefert’s record has won him accolades — he noted he’s been recognized before for his support of North Dakota businesses, named a North Dakota Chamber Champion by the Greater North Dakota Chamber.
“It just adds to the proof of my record that I do stand up for conservative values,” Kiefert said.
The Foundation will be holding an award ceremony on February 26th in Florida, though Kiefert said he’s unlikely to be able to attend in person.