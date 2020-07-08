Special to Times-Record
There will be FREE drive-thru COVID-19 at a testing event Wednesday, July 8, from 2-6 p.m. at the North Dakota Winter Show facility in Valley City (see area map at right).
There is no cost for the test, and health insurance is not processed. Participants will not be asked to provide proof of residency. You don’t need to have qualifying symptoms to be tested at this event.
Prior to the event, those who wish to participate are strongly encouraged to fill out the online screening form at www.testreg.nd.gov. Pre-registration does not guarantee you a test. This free event is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
The testing process takes approximately 15 minutes (wait time in line may be longer). Testing will be conducted by using an oral swab of the throat. Antibody testing that indicates if an individual has been positively exposed to the virus in the past will not be offered at this event.
This public opportunity is a collaborative effort between the North Dakota Department of Health, North Dakota National Guard, CHI Mercy, and CCHD staff.