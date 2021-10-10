BISMARCK, N.D. – Governor Doug Burgum has proclaimed October 2021 as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Month and October 15, 2021, as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.
Each year, approximately 1 million pregnancies in the United States end in miscarriage, stillbirth, or sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). In 2020, there were 53 infant deaths in North Dakota. SIDS is the leading cause of death among infants between the age of one month and one year in the nation and in North Dakota.
“During the month of October, people are encouraged to learn more about pregnancy and infant loss and how to support bereaved families,” said Elizabeth Oestreich, Injury Prevention Program Director at the North Dakota Department of Health. “By bringing awareness to infant loss, parents and families can feel they are not alone in the grief process and find support in others who have experienced this difficult loss.”
On October 15, consider participating in the International Wave of Light by lighting a candle at 7:00 p.m. local time to honor all babies gone too soon. Keep your candle lit for at least one hour to create a continuous “wave of light” across all time zones covering the entire globe.
For more information on the International Wave of Light, go to: https://starlegacyfoundation.org/awareness-month/.
SIDS prevention information can be found at: https://starlegacyfoundation.org/awareness-month/.