She has worked her way through the ranks at the Valley City Post Office, now she is at the top of the leadership board. Congratulations to Pennie Reinke on her promotion as the new postmaster at the Valley City post office.
Reinke tells the Times-Record that she has spent her entire 25 year career in Valley City.
“I started at the post office on February 14th 1998,” Reinke said. “When I first started they position that was called a carrier/clerk. So I would do both mail handling in the morning and then a city carrier. I did that for six years and then I got a regular route. So I have been a city carrier in Valley City for 18 years.”
Reinke became the supervisor, officer-in-charge in 2016 and has held that position ever since. “My career has evolved all in Valley City,” she shares.
Reinke says one of the big challenges facing Valley City is finding workers, a seemingly on-going process everywhere these days. She says, “We are still looking for workers, especially on the rural side. The problem we run into at the post office is that everyone starts out part-time, that’s just the way it is. A lot of people are looking for full-time work, and I don’t blame them. So we are looking for rural carriers and city carriers.” Reinke encourages all that are interested, in pursuing a career with post office, to stop in and visit about the position.
Reinke shares how times have changed in her 25 years working for the post office. “When I started at the post office, there wasn’t the scanning. We had one scanner for the whole office. The packages weren’t our big delivery point, as it is now. It was the first class letters that was our bread and butter,” She continues. “We delivered a lot of letters. Now, it has evolved so much in 25 years. Back then there was no delivery confirmation, there was no tracking packages. And if you got four or five packages all day for your route, that was normal. Now it has done a 360, our focus now is packages.” My carriers now average, on a good day, 50-60 packages a route. Times have changed, a lot.” When Reinke became the supervisor, officer-in-charge, she had to travel as part of her new position. “After I became supervisor, I went to work on details and I worked for (the) western area. So I have got to travel a lot for the post office. So anywhere from Seattle, Washington to California, I have done route inspections.” Reinke continues, “And then this last detail I was on, I worked for headquarters out of Washington D.C. And that was an eight month detail and was in Puerto Rico and San Francisco split up over the eight months.”
Reinke, who officially began her duties on July 1st, is the seventh postmaster in Valley City since 1933. That does not include Mrs. Alice D. Wagner and Fred A. Jacobson who were acting postmasters from 1948-1953 and 1953 to 1955 respectively.
Reinke is married to Dennis Reinke, the welding instructor at the Sheyenne Valley Area Career and Technology Center and the couple lives in Tower City. She succeeds Aron Dewald who has returned to the Jamestown post office as postmaster on May 20th of this year. Dewald served four and-a-half years as the Valley City postmaster.
