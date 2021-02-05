Since 1976, there has been an annual presidential decree designating February as Black history Month. It’s a time dedicated to celebrating the central role of Black Americans in United States History and serves as a time to learn, listen, reflect and chart a path forward through the continued struggle for racial equality and justice.
The idea for a month like this originated with Carter G. Woodson and Jesse Moorland, who created the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (today the Association for the Study of African American Life and History or ASALH) in 1915. Woodson was a historian who had received his Ph.D. at Harvard.
Read the full story in your February 5th-7th Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.