In the center of Lower Manhattan, a memorial plaza covers an 8-acre expanse in the shade of surrounding skyscrapers. Amid the New York City buzz of conversation, honking horns, rushing pedestrians and sirens, this space is quiet. The gentle, calming sound of flowing water echoes across the paved pathways beneath a canopy of trees.
The footprints of the North and South towers, each nearly an acre in size, are now reflecting pools, all four sides acting as waterfalls. From the pools’ edges, thin sheets of water cascade from the sides and fall toward the marble-faced basin, 30 feet down. The shallow water in the pools eventually finds its way to the footprints’ centers, where it drops another 20 feet, disappearing from sight. The architectural design for the memorial is entitled “Reflecting Absence.” The reflecting pools marking the building footprints are where absence is made profoundly tangible,. Though water flows into the voids left behind after 9/11, the holes will never be filled—it’s as physical as it is emotional. The hole the attacks and loss of life 9/11 ripped in each American remains empty, perpetually un-fillable.
Around the pools’ perimeters, 2,983 names are inscribed on bronze parapets. Each letter is created by empty space in the metal, cut out of the bronze as another expression of absence. Theses empty spaces—the space in each letter and the building footprints—serve as an everlasting memorial to the everyone and everything that was lost in the September 11, 2001 attacks on America.
Today, one World Trade Center, the Freedom Tower, rises 104-stories above the memorial—1,776 feet. It serves as office space and an observatory, as well as a testament to the resilience of a city and country in the face of overwhelming tragedy. Other towers constructed as part of the World Trade Center complex surround the area. Near the reflecting pools, the glass-walled Memorial Pavilion serves as the entrance for the underground 9/11 Memorial Museum.
This pathway amidst trees and other greenery is lined with six large slabs of granite, specially carved and inlaid with World Trade Center steel. They honor the men and women who worked at Ground Zero during and after the events of 9/11 and were exposed to toxins in the wreckage. The stones bear no names, speaking to a different reality of the tragedy than do the names carved around the footprints: it “reflects a memorial that is evolving as the aftermath of 9/11 does” (AP).
Signs nearby dedicate the Memorial Glade “to those whose actions in our time of need led to their injury, sickness, and death.”
Among the 400+ swamp white oak trees that grow around the Memorial Plaza, there is a tree that stands out. This Callery pear tree has become known as the “Survivor Tree” in the aftermath of the attacks. Workers came across the badly damaged tree, burned and mangled, while they cleared wreckage from the WTC site. Despite the trauma it had suffered, it showed signs of life. The tree was removed from the site and given to the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation, which facilitated its recovery and rehabilitation.
The Survivor Tree returned to the Memorial Plaza in 2010, taking root in the soil near the towers’ footprints. Cables helped it remain standing as it grew. Today, its gnarled trunk and stubby branches are a stark contrast to the new, smooth, leafy branches that have determinedly sprouted. On the plaza, the tree’s spectacular white blossoms in the spring set it apart from the others. It now stands as a living symbol of resilience.
On the northeast side of the plaza, a Pavilion angles out of the ground like a shard of broken glass. It’s the entrance to the underground labyrinth of the museum which holds thousands of artifacts, from twisted steel beams and a fire truck down to helmets and wallets recovered at the site. The items join multi-media exhibits to tell the story of the Twin Towers, beginning with their construction.
Gargantuan steel beams are attached to the walls and floor in different sections of the 110,000 square-foot museum. The violence of that day is captured in a particular display of steel, bent, twisted and torn apart as if it were made of paper: this section of hardened steel was located in the South Tower from floors 93 to 96 and was so heavily mangled because it bore the impact of Flight 175.
Beneath the pool now occupying the footprint of the North Tower, the museum houses a memorial gallery. Here, photos of the people who lost their lives on September 11, 2001 line the walls. It’s a room where the names and numbers of 9/11 are transformed into a tapestry that makes the loss of life so much more personal and painful.
TVs display news reports as they were live on the morning of September 11. Exhibits play audio recordings of voicemails left by concerned family and friends left on the answering machines of loved ones who would never get to hear them.
In the large Foundation Hall, the footprint of the North Tower, a steel beam rises 36 feet into the emptiness. Spray-painted symbols, numbers and words, tributes and photos of the missing cover the beam’s rusted surface. It is known as the Last Column, once a part of the south tower’s core structure, which rose from the bedrock to the top of the building. The Last Column was left standing in the wreckage after 9/11, was marked as an impromptu memorial and eventually became the final piece of the towers to be removed from the site when the last of the rubble was cleared in May 2002.
The towering wall next to the beam is dotted with the ends of metal rods. Its construction was instrumental in constructing what were at that time the largest towers in the world. The 70-foot-deep wall surrounded the towers at their bases and acted like a bathtub of sorts, holding back the waters of the Hudson River that would otherwise have inundated the site. Despite all that occurred in downtown Manhattan on September 11, 2001, the slurry wall held, surviving all of the destruction and trauma without failing.
“The foundations withstood the unimaginable trauma of the destruction, Daniel Libeskind, the master planner of the new World Trade Center site, says, “and stand as eloquent as the Constitution itself, asserting the durability of democracy and the value of individual life.”
A long, vaulted hallway runs between the footprints of the North and South towers, its wall covered in blue squares. Each square is a varied shade—artist Spencer Finch’s attempt to recall the color of the sky on the morning of 9/11. There is one square of blue for each victim of attacks at the WTC, 2,983 in all.
Inside the mosaic, bronze-colored letters compose a quote by the Roman poet Virgil: “No Day Shall Erase You From The Memory Of Time.” Each letter was forged from steel recovered at Ground Zero.
First presented six months after 9/11 and visible on every anniversary, the Tribute in Light is an art installation assembled on the roof of the Battery Parking Garage just south of the 9/11 Memorial. Eighty-eight 7,000 watt lightbulbs placed into two 48-foot squares send twin beams of blue light up to four miles into the sky, resembling the two towers that once defined the New York City skyline.
There are memorials dedicated to victims of 9/11 throughout the globe. In the US, two other memorials sit at the site of tragedy in 2001. At the Pentagon, two acres of land serve as a spread for trees and a collection of benches to honor the victims of that site. Beneath each bench, there is a lighted pool of flowing water. Outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where the plane aboard which passengers fought to regain control from the hijackers crashed, a recently completed musical memorial stands. The 93-foot tower is a web of cross-beams and 40 custom wind chimes—one for each passenger and crew member aboard Flight 93.
“We were moved by the fact that the last contact that people had with loved ones or others on the plane was through phone calls,” memorial architect Paul Murdoch says. “Somehow those voices were a lingering memory of these people before they died. So, we wanted to do something in the memorial with sound.”
This Tower of Voices changes its sound with the ever-shifting winds, its chimes echoing through the stillness of the crash site.
North Dakota’s 9/11 memorial was built at the International Peace Garden in 2010. Three organizations donated the space and materials, which include iron remnants from the World Trade Center towers.
Rotary International, the North American Firefighters Union and Manitoba Infrastructure donated the memorial that includes iron remnants from the collapsed towers at the World Trade Center.
On this 20th anniversary of 9/11, Americans remember, honor, mourn, lament. At a time of such unrest and uncertainty, we also look for peace and comfort as we seek the same feeling of unity and strength we cultivated in 9/11’s aftermath.
