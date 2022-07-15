The air is clear and the grass is green under the neatly-arranged rows of budding grapes, the future fruits of the vineyards of Rodney Hogen, whose Red Trail Vineyard stands at the frontier of the North Dakota wine industry – and offers spectacular views and suppers while it’s at it.
“We are one of the oldest vineyards in the state of North Dakota,” Hogen said, speaking from the cozy confines of the Red Trail Coffee Experience Shop, a new addition to the Vineyard which has flourished in the past year.
“What’s really neat about it is we’ve got a couple ladies that come twice a week … who are neighbors, are married to cousins, never really knew each other and have found this great friendship,” SueAnn Berntson, co-owner of the Red Trail Coffee Experience alongside her now-15-year-old son Gabe, said. “They are so thankful, it’s brought them together.”
The Coffee Experience represents a growing business for the vineyard, which has already been making a name for itself since 2003 as one of the few grape-producing vineyards in all of North Dakota. Most wineries in the state can only produce fruit wines, like chokecherry or the like. Hogen’s grapes are made into wine at Dakota Wines near Colfax, ND.
“It’s a growing market, it’s a growing industry,” Hogen said. “When it comes to revenue … in 2020, the wineries of North Dakota brought in $80,000 in sales tax. That’s every year. That’s just the sales tax – then you look at the economic impact on that industry, what it brings into the whole state, it’s in the millions of dollars.”
