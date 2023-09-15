By TR Staff
In honor of the heroic sacrifice of the brave firefighters who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001 in the destruction of the World Trade Center at the hands of Islamic terrorists, the local chapter of Red Knights of North Dakota Motorcycle Club will be taking to the streets and touring the region.
This is the 17th annual 9-11 Tribute Ride, which will be held this Sunday, Sept. 17th.
Area motorcyclists are invited to take part, with registration for the ride beginning at 10 a.m. at the Valley City Fire Hall, up until the noon-time departure. Registration is $15 per person and includes lunch at the Fire Hall and supper at the Valley City Eagles.
Participants ride to honor those who lost their lives or were injured in the attacks—especially firefighters and law enforcement.
Rodney Latt, organizer of the ride, joins the Red Knights in welcoming the community to come and be a part of this wonderful tradition honoring and remembering our heroes.
Latt tells the Times-Record that this year’s ride route will began at noon from the Valley City Fire Hall heading south on 3rd Ave. NE. Turning right on Main St. and traveling for two blocks to turn right, heading up Central Ave. past St. Raphael’s. Turning left onto 12th St. NW and continuing to right on 9th Ave. NW, under the rail bridge and past the airport out of town.
Latt says that the Red Knights invite the community to come, join in on the event in support our riders, local firefighters, officers and first responders everywhere as we ‘Never Forget’ 9-11 and all those who lost their lives at the hands of terrorists.
The ride will be making stops at The Bent Elbow, Verona; Hakuna Matata Restaurant & Lounge, Edgeley; On the Rocks Bar & Grill, Edgeley; Marion Bar & Grill, Marion; The Rusty Spur, Litchville; Uncle Dean’s Tavern, Litchville; and wrap up for supper at the Eagles Club in Valley City.
Here at home, the Red Knights help raise money to support those in the area who have been victims of fire. They also help support others who have experienced other tragedies. The 9-11 Tribute Ride, in addition to other events held throughout the year, helps raise funds for their continued work.
The Red Knights International Firefighters Motorcycle Club was founded in 1982 in Massachusetts, and has since grown into a national organization. Membership is open to all past and present firefighters who have access to a motorcycle and hold a valid motorcycle driver’s license. The ride is not limited to just active firefighters, and volunteers, retired, professional and industrial firefighters are welcome to join, along with their families.
The local chapter includes members from LaMoure, Litchville, Valley City, Wimbledon, Dazey, Enderlin, Nome and Alice.
Since 2006 the Red Knights of North Dakota Motorcycle Club has ridden for the cause, stopping in rural cities and meeting with law enforcement, fire departments and other local heroes along the way.
Be sure and pick up your September 15-17 Times-Record weekend edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.