RedKnights

In honor of the heroic sacrifice of the brave firefighters who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001 in the destruction of the World Trade Center at the hands of Islamic terrorists, the local chapter of Red Knights of North Dakota Motorcycle club will be taking to the streets and touring the region.

This is the 16th annual 9/11 Tribute Ride, which will be held this Sunday, Sept. 11.

