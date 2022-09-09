In honor of the heroic sacrifice of the brave firefighters who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001 in the destruction of the World Trade Center at the hands of Islamic terrorists, the local chapter of Red Knights of North Dakota Motorcycle club will be taking to the streets and touring the region.
This is the 16th annual 9/11 Tribute Ride, which will be held this Sunday, Sept. 11.
Area motorcyclists are invited to take part, with registration for the ride beginning at 10 a.m. up until the noon-time departure. Registration is $15 per person.
A free-will donation luncheon will be hosted ahead of the ride, and Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud is expected to give a speech, sharing his own story of being in New York City on that fateful day.
This year’s ride will make stops Sanborn, Spiritwood Lake, Wimbledon, Dazey, Ashtabula Crossing and then the Valley City Eagles Club.
They ride to honor those who lost their lives or were injured in the attacks—especially firefighters and law enforcement.
Here at home, the Red Knights help raise money to support those in the area who have been victims of fire. They also help support others who have experienced other tragedies. The 9/11 Tribute Ride, in addition to other events the Red Knights hold throughout the year, helps raise funds for their continued work.
The Red Knights International Firefighters Motorcycle Club was founded in 1982 in Massachusetts, and has since grown into a national organization. Membership is open to all past and present firefighters who have access to a motorcycle and hold a valid motorcycle driver’s license. This is not limited to just active firefighters, and volunteers, retired, professional and industrial firefighters are welcome to join, along with their families.
The local chapter includes members from Lamoure, Litchville, Valley City, Wimbledon, Dazey, Enderlin, Nome and Alice.
Since 2006 the Red Knights of North Dakota Motorcycle Club has ridden for the cause, stopping in rural cities and meeting with law enforcement, fire departments, and other local heroes along the way.
