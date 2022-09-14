A fleet of motorcycles, cars and two shiny red firetrucks roared out of Valley City and did a tour of the region, circling around from Sanborn to Wimbledon and beyond, taking part in an annual remembrance of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, which brought low the World Trade Center towers in New York and cost thousands of lives.
The Times-Record spoke to some of the notable attendees of the event, which saw dozens of bikers, community members and leaders come out to take part or show their support, asking them to share their memories of 9/11.
“I got up early, I went to work ‘cause I like to work,” Valley City Fire Chief Scott Magnuson recalled. “Back in the day … I remember walking in the restaurant in the morning for coffee and the … waitress screamed and said to me ‘you’ve got to come see this, a plane just hit the tower.’ So we walked back and looked, she thought it was just a small little plane because that’s what it looked like at the time. Then we saw the second one hit the tower.”
He said that they watched the events unfolding throughout the day.
“It was pretty heart-wrenching to watch it and see it,” he said. “That night, (I had to) try to explain it to three little kids … what had happened and why it happened.”
