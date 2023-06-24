Red Knights Donation to Hungry Pelican

Red Knights representative, Greg Enstad (left), presents Hungry Pelican  Crossing at Lake Ashtabula owner, Lance Peltier, with $500 donation.

March 12th a fire broke out in the basement of the Hungry Pelican Crossing at Lake Ashtabula causing catastrophic damage and later, total demolition of the severely damaged building.

To say owner Lance Peltier, and his family, have suffered extreme emotional an financial distress over the course of the last few months is an understatement but Peltier tells the Times-Record that they are looking ahead to the future of a full rebuild with anticipation and excitement. “We are very excited for a new start. To see the a building take shape in design and preparation is so amazing. We are all looking forward to seeing our vision come to life in a new facility.” Peltier says they have a tentative plan to start construction in the fall based on the financial resources available.

