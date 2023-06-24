March 12th a fire broke out in the basement of the Hungry Pelican Crossing at Lake Ashtabula causing catastrophic damage and later, total demolition of the severely damaged building.
To say owner Lance Peltier, and his family, have suffered extreme emotional an financial distress over the course of the last few months is an understatement but Peltier tells the Times-Record that they are looking ahead to the future of a full rebuild with anticipation and excitement. “We are very excited for a new start. To see the a building take shape in design and preparation is so amazing. We are all looking forward to seeing our vision come to life in a new facility.” Peltier says they have a tentative plan to start construction in the fall based on the financial resources available.
The Red Knights Motorcycle Club stepped up to the plate to help with the Peltier’s vision. The group presented a $500 donation to Hungry Pelican Crossing at Lake Ashtabula to help in assisting he, and his family, in the rebuilding process and expenses.
Peltier shares, “Thank you so much to all of the Red Knights Int. Firefighters Motorcycle Club ND #1 in Valley City for donating funds to help the Hungry Pelican with recovery efforts after the fire we had at the Crossing. We really appreciate them, the donation an the community!”
In the meantime The Hungry Pelican Crossing at Lake Ashtabula welcomes locals and visitors to stop and say hello. Peltier says they offer both food and drinks options available in their outdoor temporary facility for the summer season. They are open Wednesday and Thursday’s 12-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 12-9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
If you would like to make a contribution, get more information or follow the Peltiers on their rebuilding journey, visit www.hungrypelicanresort.com/
During the summer of 1982, several firefighters were visiting “Randy’s Cycle Shop” in Boylston, Massachusetts and the subject of motorcycle clubs came up. Soon they were all grousing about the fact that law enforcement people had a motorcycle club known as the Blue Knights but there was no club for firefighters. After this tire-kicking session, owner Randy Wilson suggested to Ed Wright, a firefighter from Northboro, MA, that he stop talking about the lack of a club and form one instead.
Recognizing a good idea when he heard one, Ed Wright went home that afternoon and made some hand-printed posters inviting firefighters from the area to meet and determine if there was enough interest to form a motorcycle club. On August 17th, 1982, Fire Chief Jack Pierce allowed a small group of motorcycle enthusiasts to meet in Northboro Fire Headquarters to lay the groundwork for the formation of a motorcycle club.
On October 19th, 1982, firefighters Colin Mackey, Bob Bourassa, Ed Wright, Roger Wentzell, Dave Hamilton, Bob Goulet, David Hunt, Jon Tripp, Don Parker, Norm Beausoleil, and Chief Pierce met again. There was interest in promoting the positive image of motorcycling while enjoying the camaraderie of other firefighters. It was decided then that this group would be known as the Red Knights Motorcycle Club.
News of this new club spread like a grass fire. In July of 1983, a chapter was formed in Connecticut. In October of that year, a second Massachusetts chapter was formed. Soon applications came in from such distant places as Nevada and Louisiana. In August of 1983, the founding members realized the organization was rapidly growing beyond its original expectations. To properly handle this growth they elected a committee to serve as a National Board of Directors. With applications from Ontario and Saskatchewan, Canada, the club became the Red Knights International Firefighters Motorcycle Club. As a result of the seed that was planted at Randy’s in 1982, there are now more than 300 Red Knights chapters and 9,000 members throughout the world, Check out our chapter locations page for the various chapter locations. Chapters and MALs are listed on the Member Location Maps.
Locally the Valley City Red Knights North Dakota Chapter #1 has 50+ firefighter members within Valley City and the surrounding communities. The VC Chapter has been there to assist and offer aid to several families in our local communities.
For more information contact your local Valley City Red Knights Motorcycle Club President Rodney Latt at 701-214-2140 or visit https://redknightsnd1.com/
