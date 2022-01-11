Thanks to the efforts of over 600 volunteers, the Barnes County division of the Salvation Army raised almost $65,000 this past year, continuing a tradition of charity for the county.
“Barnes County has been number one in North Dakota for ever,” Lee Isensee, representative of the Barnes County Salvation Army, said. “Generally we’ve been averaging helping, the last three years was 504 people a year we helped in Barnes County … which is about eight percent of the population of Valley City.”
The Red Kettle Campaign, recognizable from the iconic red kettles that the Salvation Army has been making use of since the 1800s, is the primary fundraiser for the organization, and the best way for funds to get funneled directly into local activities. The Salvation Army helps people in need by helping secure lodging, healthcare, clothes, groceries, utilities and transportation.
