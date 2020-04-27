Graham Cracker Crust Instructions:
3 packages graham crackers crushed, add 1/2 cup melted butter, 2 tbsp sugar. Mix ingredients together and pat into bottom of a 9x13 pan.
Filling Instructions:
1-8 oz. cream cheese softened, whip up and gradually add 1-15 oz. can Eagle brand sweet condensed milk. Whip in mixer on high and add 1 tsp. Vanilla and a 1/4 cup lemon or lime juice. Pour mixture over crust, let stand in fridge until firm, top with canned cherries, strawberries or blueberries.
