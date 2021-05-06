The world of Midwest extraterrestrial enthusiasts remains abuzz after two relatively recent reports of Unidentified Flying Object sightings in the state of North Dakota, one in January and another in April.
North Dakota has had its fair share of sightings, and some of them are the most well-documented cases in the nation’s history. In fact, two of the best-known cases in the state’s history have been recorded and reported by military officials.
The first was what became known as the Gorman Dogfight, when a World War II pilot engaged in aerial maneuvers over Fargo airspace with a UFO in 1948; the second was an incident at the Minot Air Force Base in 1968. Both cases were reported to and investigated by Project Blue Book, a small, top-secret Air Force team tasked with using UAP reports to determine if such phenomena were a threat to national security, and to scientifically analyze incident-related data.
