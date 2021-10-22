One of the latest additions to the Barnes county Museum’s collection is a horse-drawn buggy with quite a story. The buggy, donated to the museum on October 9, 2021, was once owned by pioneers Halvor P. and Ida Maasjo Langemo. It’s in fantastic condition, with a beautifully reupholstered leather seat. This antiquity recalls the time of the early frontier—horse and buggy parallel parking, men in suits on dusty boardwalks, Main Street train depots. Those who visit the museum and view the buggy will get to take a mental field trip back to when the area’s foundations were being laid by those who fought to tame the prairie.
