Archery is one of the fastest growing school sports in North Dakota and across the country. The National Archery in Schools Program (NASP) is the national governing body for the this sport, which, like trap shooting, is a club sport not a varsity sport.
This weekend is the North Dakota State NASP Tournament with our local Barnes County North (coop with VCHS), and Hope-Page School students participating in the tournament.
Hope-Page hosted its first ever NASP archery tournament earlier this month. They had ten schools, eight from North Dakota and two from Minnesota, attend the tournament. All total, 179 archers were registered to shoot bullseye and 3-D.
Hope-Page had 34 archers compete in this event. “We saw some really amazing shooting going on,” Jonah Wolla Assistant coach for Hope-Page said. “Hope-Page archers did an amazing job. We had several kids receive medals. Our tournament placed the top 5 boys and girls in each of the three divisions, elementary, middle school and high school.”
In the bullseye tournament, senior Emma Gullicks shot a 279 (perfect score is 300). She placed third in the high school division, second among seniors and fifth overall in the girls competition. Tied with her with a 279 was senior Mackenzie Motter. She was fourth among high school girls, third among senior girls and sixth overall. The top middle school girls was Shelby Overland with a 251. She was ninth among middle school girls, third in the sixth grade and 24th overall. Tied with her at 251 was Blaikli Zimprich. She was ranked ninth among middle school girls, fourth among sixth graders and 26th overall. The top elementary shooter for the Hope-Page girls was Sophie Thompson with a 256. She was second among the elementary girls, second among sixth graders and 21st overall.
On the boys side, the top Hope-Page high school shooter was Jonah Thompson who shot a 254. He was eleventh among high school boys, fourth among ninth graders, and 25th overall. In the middle school division, the top shooter for Hope-Page was Charlie McCullough with a 274. He was fourth among middle school shooters, second in the seventh grade and tenth overall. Tyler Overland was the top elementary shooter for Hope-Page with a 249. He was sixth among elementary boys, first among fourth grade boys and 26th overall. As a team Hope-Page was second.
For Barnes County, the top high school girls shooter was Ella Barclay with a 270. She was sixth among the high school girls, first among sophomores, and ninth overall. Grady Barclay was the top Bison shooter for the high school division with a 264. He was ninth among the high school boys, second for freshmen and 15th overall. Brooklyn Barclay was the top middle school shooter for the BCN girls with a 264. She was ninth among middle schoolers, fifth among eighth graders and 16th overall. Paisley Barclay was the top elementary girl shooter for the Bison with a 238. She was ninth among elementary girls, first among fourth grade girls and 38th overall.
In the 3-D portion of the tournament, Hope-Page was again second as a team. Individually for the boys, Bobby Bergfield was the top high school shooter with a 230. He was tenth among high school boys, second among juniors and 33rd overall. The top middle school shooter for Hope-Page was Micah Thompson with a 267. He was third among middle schoolers, second among eighth graders and sixth overall. And for the elementary boys, Lane Gullicks was the top shooter for Hope-Page with a 247. He was fourth among elementary school shooters, first among fourth graders and 22nd overall.
For the girls, Emma Gullicks was the top high school shooter for Hope-Page with a 267. She was fourth among high school girls, third among seniors and sixth overall. Shelby Overland was the top middle school shooter with a 258. She was fourth among middle school shooters, first among eighth graders and ninth overall. And in the elementary division, Sophie Thompson was the team leader with a 233. She was fifth among elementary girls, fourth among fifth graders and 27th overall.
Wolla says to be in this sport, athletic prowess is not the main attribute a shooter needs to have. “It’s really you and the target,” Wolla said. “ We focus on self-discipline, focus and consistency from our shooting with the kids.” Safety is a big issue with archery and tournament officials take that very seriously. Wolla continues, ‘I have never been at a tournament where kids are screwing around because they will be disqualified. There is no leeway in it, you will just be disqualified.”
Be sure and pick up your Mar. 16th Times-Record edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.