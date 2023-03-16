Hope-Page Archery Team

Back row l-r: Jonah Wolla (coach), Eve Thompson, Emma Thompson, Emma Gullicks, Mackenzie Motter, Marlene Motter (coach). Middle row l-r: Charlie McCullough, Micah Thompson, Shelby Overland. Bottom row l-r: Sophie Thompson, Norah Thompson, Lane Gullicks. Submitted photo

Archery is one of the fastest growing school sports in North Dakota and across the country. The National Archery in Schools Program (NASP) is the national governing body for the this sport, which, like trap shooting, is a club sport not a varsity sport. 

This weekend is the North Dakota State NASP Tournament with our local  Barnes County North (coop with VCHS), and Hope-Page School students participating in the tournament.

