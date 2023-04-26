RE/MAX Now team

“It speaks volumes,”  was the answer Associate Broker James Jensen gave when the Times-Record asked what it meant for RE/MAX Now to achieve the honors awarded to James and members of the RE/MAX Now team at a recent RE/MAX R4 Convention held in Las Vegas.

“When I got into this ten years ago, it was myself and a couple others and I did not think these levels were even possible in a community like Valley City,” Jensen said. “It’s incredible what we have been able to do.”

