“It speaks volumes,” was the answer Associate Broker James Jensen gave when the Times-Record asked what it meant for RE/MAX Now to achieve the honors awarded to James and members of the RE/MAX Now team at a recent RE/MAX R4 Convention held in Las Vegas.
“When I got into this ten years ago, it was myself and a couple others and I did not think these levels were even possible in a community like Valley City,” Jensen said. “It’s incredible what we have been able to do.”
Jensen, along with realtors Shelby Hart and Ross Powell, from the Valley City office, received high honors from RE/MAX Now based on transactions. In past years Jensen says Valley City, combined with the Jamestown office, have been one of the top real estate companies in the state, especially in one particular area, “We’ve had the highest transactions per agent in the state,” Jensen said. “That’s crazy because we are up against Fargo, you know we are up against some big communities. It really says a lot about our agents.”
The Times-Record spoke with the Ross Powell and Shelby Hart, members of the RE/MAX Now team on their careers as real estate agents.
Powell points to a previous career for his success as a realtor. “I attribute my prior job in banking for some of my success here because it really educated me about how real estate goes,” He said. “A lot of the customer service skills I gained was from my past 15 years of employment in banking. Real estate and banking seem to go hand-in-hand so that has been very helpful to me.” Powell has worked at RE/MAX Now for four years.
Hart is new to real estate, having been a realtor for two years now. As a matter of fact, she was named Rookie of the Year last year. She says “I can honestly say that, there is no way I would have accomplished that without the help of my RE/MAX team. There is no possible way.” Hart adds, “When I moved to Valley City, James helped us with our house and we were going through that process and I mentioned I wanted to be a realtor and he (Jensen) is very persistent. Otherwise, I don’t think I would have been able to get through the classes without him. He was so helpful and constantly encouraging me to accomplish my goals. I’m really thankful for that. I think I found my true calling and I really enjoy it.”
Jensen sums it up in saying, “The success of the agents does not happen without the clients.”
Showing homes has changed dramatically once social media became a tool for the realtors to use. “It (showing homes on a virtual tour) gives the customer a great way to go through a house before they actually go through the house,” Powell says. “For the seller it benefits them, as well, because they are reaching the serious foot traffic buyers. It really shows off the home and the buyers are much more interested. We use the 360, a video tour of the houses for sale that can be found on our RE/MAX Facebook page and I have had many compliments on our tours.”
RE/MAX is celebrating 50 years this year. RE/MAX Now, according to Jensen, has been in Valley City, in some form, for 60 years coming up this fall. Jensen says that longevity is a direct result of the culture that Dave and Vivian Johnson (owners of Lawn Realty) built from the beginning and the that culture has been carried on by the current staff. “We are a privately owned and operated business,” Jensen states. “We target (when hiring) personalities, trustful people. We are all different but at the same time we have same core attributes, same ideals that mesh together.”
Jensen adds that they are all a team. “That’s what is so cool is because real estate is such a individual industry but we all work together.” Hart adds, “My success is their success and the company’s success is my success.”
Be sure and pick up your Apr. 25th Times-Record edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.