When you write your letters to Santa Clause, it’s sometimes tough to figure out how best to get it to the North Pole. Luckily for Valley City, there’s a mailbox that serves as a direct link to Santa himself, as he and the elves prep for Christmas. Outside RE/MAX Lawn Realty in Valley City and RE/MAX Now in Jamestown, you’ll find big red mailboxes where you can drop your letters. They’ll be whisked away to the North Pole via express shipping, and Santa will have a chance to hear from everyone who writes. Whether you’re letting him know what you’d like for Christmas, telling him you’ve been good all year round, or just sending Christmas greetings, Santa will receive every letter placed in that big red box.
Write your letter and drop it off in front of RE/MAX in Valley City before December 15th to make sure your mail gets to Santa before Christmas. You might even get to hear him read your letter himself and receive a special prize (for more about that, visit Re/max Lawn Realty’s Facebook page).
So bust those pencils out, grab a piece of paper and write to the jolly old fella at the North Pole!