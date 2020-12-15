Covid Testing Calendar Dec. 16th & 18th

City County Health District will be holding a COVID-19 walk-in RAPID testing event on Dec. 16th and Dec. 18th from 1-2 p.m. at the VCSU W.E. Osmon Fieldhouse “The Bubble.” Rapid tests give results within 15 minutes. This type of test is a self-swab of both nostrils. If your symptomatic and your rapid test result is negative, we will follow it up with a PCR/conventional test (oral swab) those results still come back in 3-5 days. Masks and social distancing are required. Must pre-register at test.reg.nd.gov

