City County Health District will be holding a COVID-19 walk-in RAPID testing event on Dec. 16th and Dec. 18th from 1-2 p.m. at the VCSU W.E. Osmon Fieldhouse “The Bubble.” Rapid tests give results within 15 minutes. This type of test is a self-swab of both nostrils. If your symptomatic and your rapid test result is negative, we will follow it up with a PCR/conventional test (oral swab) those results still come back in 3-5 days. Masks and social distancing are required. Must pre-register at test.reg.nd.gov
Latest News
- TR Shop Local Final Week To Win!
- NASCAR This Week
- Help Miller Motors Fill the Ram
- Rapid Covid-19 Testing Dec. 16th & 18th
- TR Shop Local Week #5 Winners Are Picked
- VC Jr. High November Students of the Month Selected
- Viking Men and Women Defeat Blue Hawks
- Fiegen/Beil Final Memorial Fundraising Drive Set
Most Popular
Articles
- "Murder in the Heartland" – Mindy Morgenstern Episode Premieres Dec. 8
- BCHD Cleans Up Sunnyside Cemetery
- Holiday Train at Home Concert
- VC Jr. High November Students of the Month Selected
- VCPS Activity Spectator Attendance Plan Update
- Community Closet Christmas Drive
- Fiegen/Beil Final Memorial Fundraising Drive Set
- RE/MAX is Your Direct Line to North Pole
- Dakota Rose Floral Delivers Holiday Cheer
- Hirsch’s Dazzling Display: Holiday Cheer to the Max
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 16
-
Dec 17
-
Dec 22
-
Dec 23