Bulls in pasture

Beginning in June of 2023, livestock owners will need a prescription from a licensed veterinarian to purchase all medically important antimicrobial drugs, says Dr. Gerald Stokka, North Dakota State University Extension veterinarian and livestock stewardship specialist. Currently, there are several antibiotics sold over-the-counter (OTC) that do not require a veterinary prescription to purchase.

The changes being implemented in 2023 are the latest in a plan put into place in 2012 by the Food and Drug Administration. At that time, the FDA recommended limiting the use of antimicrobial drugs that are considered necessary for assuring animal health to include veterinary oversight or consultation.

