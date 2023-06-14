Valley City gears up for a fun packed weekend of activities, food, events and visitors
For 40 years the community of Valley City has come together to create a fun filled two-day event known as Rally in the Valley.
The Valley City Chamber of Commerce board and staff have worked together with the local businesses and community members of offer tons of fun events, throughout the weekend, for residents and visitors to enjoy.
Starting in the morning of June 16th and going till the late hours of June 17th, this years Rally in the Valley is the perfect weekend for stuff to do around town. Individuals both from inside our community and outside look forward to these couple days of everyone coming together to enjoy and celebrate Valley City.
Smith Lumber Company, celebrating their 100th anniversary, feature a vendor cookoff, live entertainment, and special savings opportunities. Thursday, June 15 they offer complimentary community games starting at 2 p.m. At 4:30 p.m., the 2nd Annual Vendor Cookoff invites folks out to sample and vote for their favorite dishes while enjoying adult beverages from Brockopp’s Brewery and the sounds of Big Hammer Music. Cookoff tickets are $5 each and can be purchased on site. All proceeds will benefit the Sheyenne Valley Friends of Animals. Smith Lumber Company is located at 1525 East Main in Valley City.
Kicking off Rally weekend events at 11:30 a.m. on June 16, Stoudt-Miller will be hosting an open house. Jim Nelson, General Manager, shares with the Times-Record that the Stoudt-Miller crew would love to see everyone stop in, enjoy lunch with them, and explore the new addition and their state-of-the-art service center. At 6:30 p.m. the Bridge City Cruisers Show & Shine Event, also to be held at Stoudt-Miller, will offer free food for registered car show participants. The public is invited out to see all of the show and shine cars and a balance beam will be set up for guests to try their luck for fun. If there are people still interested in being in the car show on Saturday, they are still able to register Friday night at this event. Following the show, at 8:30 p.m., Bridge City Cruisers will head out for a fun cruise on the byway. Stoudt-Miller, Inc. is located at 325 Winter Show Road in Valley City.
For the music lovers, 4 p.m. on Friday, there will be a mural dedication in honor of Peggy Lee on the historic Rudolph building in downtown Valley City. Then at 7 p.m. Catch Peggy Lee Fever with the 2nd annual Peggy Lee Day Celebration and concert, held at the VCSU Center for the Arts in the Performance Hall. This event will feature Myron Sommerfeld, Miss Bonnie Lynn and special guests performing tribute Peggy Lee songs. Holly Foster Wells, the granddaughter of Peggy Lee, will also be in attendance honoring her grandmother’s legacy. A free ice cream social, sponsored by Sodexo with coffee from Alley Beans, and a floral arrangement raffle by Dakota Rose Floral will wrap up the evenings events.
Saturday, June 17th bring your friends and family out bright and early for the Airport Breakfast. Held at the Barnes County Municipal Airport, guests are invited to fly-in, drive-in, or walk-in. The Valley City Hi-Lites High School Dance Team will be out there serving guests a delicious breakfast of pancakes, eggs and sausage from 7-9:30 a.m. Proceeds from the event go towards the Hi-Lites trip to Nationals in Florida this coming dance season.
After breakfast, join the fun with the Valley City Optimist Club for the 41st annual Bill Jansen Road Race/Walk, starting at 8 a.m. at Hi-Line Park. See complete registration details in today’s Times-Record on page 9.
Don’t worry, the race will get done in plenty of time for the Rally in the Valley Parade, starting at 10 a.m. on Central Avenue. Floats, cars and more will fill the streets of Valley City for the annual parade along with candy and goodies for all. Spots seem to fill up faster and faster every year, so make sure you come out early to find the best spot to see everything.
The Valley City Times-Record hosts their annual City-Wide Garage Sales Event for those looking for treasure. Listings can be found in your June 14, 15 & 16th editions of the Times-Record classified.
Throughout the day, Saturday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. there will be plenty of food and craft vendors set up in downtown Valley City, as well as free face painting for the kiddos. From 11 a.m.-4 p.m. the 25th Annual Bridge City Cruisers Car Show will have their vehicles on display on Central Ave and Main Street with a special feature honoring members in the Memorial Lane. Special vehicles including cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors with owners sharing their nostalgia, memories and personal stories. Also from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. time frame there will be lots of games set up for kids to enjoy along with a pie and ice cream social, held on the lawn of the Barnes County Public Library, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Who’s Duck will be the fastest swimmer? Don’t miss the Duckin’ Down the Sheyenne Duck Race at 3:30 p.m. on the City Park Walk Bridge. If you purchased a Duckin’ Down the Sheyenne ticket, you will have a chance to win up to $500 in Chamber Bucks. Funds raised from the ticket sales will go towards the ARC Thrift-E-Shop to make repairs to their building. To see who is the winner of the Chamber bucks, rubber ducks are dumped onto a raceway on the Sheyenne River and it’s a great time cheering on the ducks to victory. Don’t have your duck yet, and want to be part of the fun, stop into the ARC Thrift-E-Shop, 141 2nd St. NE, Valley City, to get yours today.
The weekend of fun Street Dance will fill downtown Valley City with music, families and fun, starting at 8 p.m. at featuring the band 8th Hour. The community and visitors are invited to come, visit, enjoy and dance the night away. Part of Main Street will be blocked off for safety of guests and local bars will be open for 21+ adults. Veteran’s Memorial Park will also be open with seating and picnic tables.
Baseball fans, we haven’t forgotten you this weekend, as the Valley City Saints Baseball Team will be hosting the Rally in the Valley Classic June 16th, 17th, and 18th on Charlie Brown Field. First game will start at 7:15 p.m. on Friday with games to be held throughout the weekend. Teams will be coming from all over to attend the tournament. For full details visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/vcsaints and watch your Times-Record for a recap of the games.
A special thanks goes out to the sponsors of Rally in the Valley including Valley City Tourism, Cass County Electric, Labor Club, Brockopp Brewery, Captain’s Pub, Moore Engineering, CHI Mercy Health, Mobility Plus Rehabilitation, Puklich, KLJ, BEK Communications, Grotberg Electric, MRGA, Bakkegard & Schell, Brothers III, Thrivent Financial and the Nearly-Nu Consignment Emporium.
The Valley City Chamber Board and staff join together inviting the community and visitors to come, enjoy Rally in the Valley celebration along with the people, businesses and everything Valley City has to offer.
