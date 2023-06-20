This weekend, Valley City residents and folks from far and wide enjoyed the annual Rally in the Valley festivities. To start the activities the community was invited to celebrate 100 year anniversary with Smith Lumber Company on Thursday. Friday kicked off the weekend with Stoudt-Miller, Inc. Grand Opening of their new wing and state-of-the art service center, Peggy Lee Day mural dedication and concert at VCSU Fine Arts Center and the Bridges Car Club car show and cruise.
The Valley City Hi-Lite’s Dance Team served up a pancake breakfast at the Barnes County Municipal Airport Saturday morning, where individuals arrived in all sorts of ways—walking, driving and flying. Then, the Bill Jansen Road Race/Walk commenced, followed by a parade on Central Avenue, featuring dozens of floats, candy treats, a pie social at the library and so much more.
As morning turned to afternoon Saturday, the Bridge City Cruisers Car Show lined Central with spectacular vehicles, from vintage to brand new rides.
With bags of kettle corn and other treats in hand from the many food and beverage vendors downtown, throngs of people walked the streets, popping into stores and visiting merchandise vendor booths.
The popular Duckin’ Down the Sheyenne Rubber Duck Race saw many onlookers along the banks of the Sheyenne, rooting for the group of yellow racers. Those whose rubber ducks’ performance won them prizes are: 1st #261 Jen Fischer, 2nd #370 Hunter Holverson, 3rd Lana #682, 4th #559 Tyler Thorfinnson, 5th #581 John Ertelt, 6th #486 Nykky Loeb, 7th #328 Ciara Berg, 8th #480 Kim Undem.
It was a great weekend full of wonderful people and hometown fun. We hope you all enjoyed your time – thanks to all of you who came and experienced Rally in the Valley for 2023.