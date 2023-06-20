Rally Weekend 2023

This weekend, Valley City residents and folks from far and wide enjoyed the annual Rally in the Valley festivities. To start the activities the community was invited to celebrate 100 year anniversary with Smith Lumber Company on Thursday. Friday kicked off the weekend with Stoudt-Miller, Inc. Grand Opening of their new wing and state-of-the art service center,  Peggy Lee Day mural dedication and concert at VCSU Fine Arts Center and the Bridges Car Club car show and cruise.

The Valley City Hi-Lite’s Dance Team served up  a pancake breakfast at the Barnes County Municipal Airport Saturday morning, where individuals arrived in all sorts of ways—walking, driving and flying.  Then, the Bill Jansen Road Race/Walk commenced, followed by a parade on Central Avenue, featuring dozens  of floats, candy treats, a pie social at the library and so much more.

Recommended for you