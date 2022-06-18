Valley City as a community will be joining hands for the 24th Annual Rally in the Valley, held on Saturday June 18th, organized by the Chamber of Commerce. Tracey Compson, event coordinator at the Valley City Chamber of Commerce shares why Rally in the Valley is important for people in the community,
“Rally in the Valley brings the community together and there is a lot of people from outside town which supports the community and the business, it is a big celebration of Valley City,” Compson said.
Compson works closely alongside Kay Vinje, executive Vice President at the Chamber, and their board of directors to organize the event into a good shape,
“We kind of coordinate it all, we do the games, we set up the parade, we do the vendors and rubber duck race and all that,” Compson said.
The annual Rally in the Valley will officially start on the Saturday, June 18 but this year, a new event called the “Peggy Lee Day” will be introduced on Friday, June 17th honoring the American singer from Jamestown, North Dakota. Local music man Myron Sommerfeld will be hosting the event at the VCSU Center for the Fine Arts honoring Peggy Lee by performing her music at 7 p.m.
“I know that is something that Myron Sommerfeld has been working on, they are going to do a tribute to Peggy Lee at the VCSU Center for the Fine Arts, they are going to play her music and do the concert,” said Compson
June 17th will also be a day that will kickstart some other events which includes the City-wide garage sales, VCHS class reunions, and Valley City Saints Baseball Tournament.
The garage sales will be held on both Friday and Saturday and can be found in your June 15, 16 & 17th Times-Record newspapers. The Valley City Baseball tourney will be held from June 17 - 19 on Charlie Brown Memorial Field.
Rally in the Valley is not just a celebration day but an emotional day for a lot of people.
“Everybody should have a really good time,” Compson said. “There is a lot of class reunions , people coming back to their hometown who haven’t been here for a long time so there will be a lot of that … Lots of classmates and people who I went to school with will be here, so there will be thousands of people in town this weekend.”
Saturday, June 18 will be a long day with a bag full of events starting at 7 a.m. with the airport BCMA breakfast. Anyone can fly in, drive in or walk in at the Barnes County Municipal airport to enjoy a pancake breakfast served from 7-9:30 am.
“The airport breakfast is done as a fundraiser by the High School Dance Team,” said Compson
At the same time, there will be Car Show registration at the Rosebud Visitor center from 7-9 a.m.
The 40th Annual Bill Jansen Road Race/Walk sponsored by the local Valley City Optimist Club, will be held at the Hi-Line Park with a start at 8 a.m.
Mike Watterson, Optimist representative shared the race will be sectioned into different divisions and top three in each of the divisions will be awarded with medals except the walking divisions, and there will be t-shirts given out to all finishers.
A food and craft vendor fair along with free face painting that will be held from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in Veterans Park, downtown Valley City. Compson explained that beyond the Veterans Park, there will be places that provide food vendors all around town:
“We will have food vendors down in Veterans Park, Wild Prairie Bakery, the Vault, Vicky’s Viking Room and a lot of other places around town,” she said.
A family favorite and one of the biggest attraction of the Rally in the Valley is the parade which starts at 10 a.m. and the Bridges City Cruisers Car Show starting at 11 a.m.
The Valley City Mayor, Dave Carlsrud will be part of the parade in one of the vehicles. Compson gives some specific details about the parade.
“The Parade starts up by the Sheyenne Care Center where it will be set up and run the road all the way from Central Avenue to 4th Street,” She said.
Presently the Chamber of Commerce received 60 entrees for the Parade and they are expecting almost 80 by the end of the week.”
Bridge City Cruisers Car and Tractor Show will be held from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Central Avenue and Main Street hosted by the Bridge City Cruisers, a local car club.
The Games Galore Inflatable games, an event organized mainly for the children will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Rosebud Visitor Center parking lot but don’t forget to stop in for pie at the Valley City Barnes County Public Library from 11 a.m. -3 p.m.
Get your ducks ready for Duckin’ Down the Sheyenne Rubber Duck Race at 3.30 p.m. on the City Park Walk Bridge. The tickets for the race should be bought in advance and all the money from that goes to the Education Foundation of Valley City Public Schools. Ducks will be available by contacting the Chamber of Commerce at 701-845-1891.
The Rally in the Valley Street Dance featuring a performance by the band “Haymaker” and Valley City native Tim Heetland from 7 p.m.-1 a.m. will be held in the Veterans Memorial Park,. This event is sponsored by the Brockopp Brewing and the JES Marketing. Heetland shares his excitement through one of his social media pages,
“Calling out to all of my Valley City, North Dakota peeps and those in surrounding area and beyond…I’m extremely honored and excited to be able to come back to my hometown and share a fun night with everyone. I hope to rock/dance the night away with as many of you as possible!”
There is an an entire year of work that was put in by different people for this big celebration of Valley City. Compson shares the hard work behind it,
“I mean, I will start as soon as this year’s rally is done, I will start preparing for next year’s right away, lots of work goes into it like vendors and getting everything set up.”
The fundraising procedure is done the members of the Chamber by sending out the fundraising letters,
“Any Chamber event that we do, we sent out fundraising letters and that is the perk of being a Chamber member, its getting to put your name on the different events that we do,” said Compson.
The platinum sponsors of Rally in the Valley are Leevers Foods, Puklich of Valley City, BEK Communications, LaValle Flooring, Mobility Plus, Sanford Health, KLJ and Mint & Honey Bookkeeping.
Compson shares one last word about why people should attend Rally in the Valley,
“It will be a fun day, a fun day of celebration. It is going to be warm and everybody will have a great time.