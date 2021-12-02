Earlier this week we ended our No Shave November Campaign to raise awareness for mental health at Valley City Public Schools. The VCPS Education Foundation would like to thank all of the individuals that participated in this effort and have helped bring attention to this critical topic in our school district. Tomorrow, December 3rd, fake mustaches will be handed out to all elementary students as a fun way to conclude this year's campaign.
We will be posting "funny" photos of our students on Facebook and sharing important information about our mental health programs. If you are interested in learning more about how we are supporting the mental health of our students and staff, please contact Foundation Director Wendi Wilmes at wendi.wilmes@k12.nd.us or Superintendent Josh Johnson at josh.johnson@k12.nd.us. Any Individuals wishing to make donations in support of mental health should contact either Josh or Wendi via email or phone at 701.845.0483.
