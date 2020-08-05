In the last edition of this series, we’ll focus on the rail line completely unique to the state of North Dakota: the Valley City Street & Interurban Railway.
Interurban railways, electric railways running within and between towns, were prevalent in North America from 1900 to 1925. In 1915, more than 15,000 miles of these railways were operating in areas across the country, the fifth-largest industry in the US at one time. One of the companies in this industry operated a line in Barnes County, known as the Valley City Street & Interurban Railway (VCS&I).
O.A. Beeman and Ed Briggs incorporated the VCS&I in 1905, its purpose to provide convenient transfer of passengers, freight, mail and the like between the Northern Pacific depot, situated downtown, and the Soo Line depot, north of Valley City.
Read the full story in your Wednesday, August 5th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.