The rail crossing on Barnes County 10 (24th ST SE) at the City of Rogers will be closed for maintenance beginning at 9:00 AM on 4/29/21. This closure is expected to last approximately one day. Please seek alternate routes. No detour will be provided.
Rail Crossing On BC10/Rogers Will Be Closed for Maintenance
