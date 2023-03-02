The Region 1 girls basketball tournament wrapped up at the Scheels Center in the Sanford Health Athletic Complex (SHAC) on the North Dakota State University campus.
Central Cass defeated Northern Cass 69-49 to return to the state tournament after a one year hiatus.
Following the tournament, the Region 1 post season awards were handed out and Maple River received a couple of accolades.
Sophomore Adyson Hannig was named to the All-Region team and Head Coach Nathan Hoots was named Region 1 Coach of the Year as voted on by his piers. “It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized by your opposing coaches in the region,” Hoots said. “I think it’s an honor for our entire program which is pretty cool. They recognize the progress that the girls have made over the past three or four years.” The numbers tell the story of that progress. “A couple of years back we were the 13th seed, then the twelfth seed, then last year the eighth then we moved up to five this year,” Hoots added. I think it was a recognition of, like I said, the progress that we made. It’s pretty cool in a bigs cool region to be recognized as a small school team. It was a special night.”
The Raiders had a relatively young team this season with only two seniors, Chloe Wetch and Ashten Hannig. “We’re obviously going to miss
those two seniors,” Hoots Said. “ Chloe did a great job on the floor. She’s been my starting point guard since she was an eighth grader, second half of her eighth grade year for sure.” Hoots continues, “Ashten didn’t play a ton for us. She was a vital, vocal piece to our practice every single day. She was a great leader for us. Those two athletes were going to miss.”
The Maple River, which is a co-op of Maple Valley and Hope-Page, finished the season 13-8. They were the fifth seed heading into the Region 1 tournament where they lost to fourth seed Sargent County 58-34 in the quarterfinals.
Hannig had was named All-Region following a great sophomore season. She led the team in scoring (11.1 ppg), rebounding (8.1 rpg), and blocked shots (1.5 bpg). “She’s a tremendous player, but she is even a more impressive young woman,” Hoots said. “She is one of the lost mature girls I’ve coached. Even you know mature individuals I’ve ever coached having coached football ten or eleven years before. She brings a lot of intensity to practice. She doesn’t let people walk when they should be jogging and she doesn’t let them jog when they should be sprinting.” Hoots continues, “ She does a real nice job of having feel for the team and understanding what they need to hear in certain moments. Her leap as an individual player this past year was quite possibly the single biggest reason that we made the jump we did as a team. She went from being a little passive when she played bigger girls to having the mindset she was going to be the best player on the floor that night. And when she had that mindset, which was virtually every single game, she gave us a really good chance to win.”
Hannig played in only 15 games this season because on January 28th, during a 62-60 win over Glen Ullin-Hebron, she tripped while bringing the ball up the floor and landed face first on the floor. She did serious damage to her teeth and jaw. She missed the last six games of the season because of the injury. And the injury occurred when the Raiders were playing well. “Yeah we were on a bit of a roll before she got injured. 11-3 when she went down, and we finished 13-8,” Hoots said.
With nearly everyone back next season, Hoots likes where things stand for Raider girls basketball. “ I think our future is really bright."
Be sure and pick up your Mar. 2nd Times-Record edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.