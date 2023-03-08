Coach Kocka addresses team at recent practice

Maple River used a big fourth quarter to pull away from Tri-State for a 71-49 win over the Tigers in the Region 1 play-in game in Hope.

Maple River led 14-10 after the first quarter and maintained that four point lead at halftime 30-26. But the Raiders out scored the Tigers 41-23 in the second half. Raider Head Coach Jay Kocka said the defense really played well in the second half. “The second half we made some adjustments, some defensive switches, Kocka said. “Our help was there and really helped us in that aspect.” Ball movement was one of the keys in the second half offensively. “We really started to move the basketball and really set some good screens and roll action in some of our offensive sets,” Kocka said. “That opened us up and really expanded the d (defense).”

