Maple River used a big fourth quarter to pull away from Tri-State for a 71-49 win over the Tigers in the Region 1 play-in game in Hope.
Maple River led 14-10 after the first quarter and maintained that four point lead at halftime 30-26. But the Raiders out scored the Tigers 41-23 in the second half. Raider Head Coach Jay Kocka said the defense really played well in the second half. “The second half we made some adjustments, some defensive switches, Kocka said. “Our help was there and really helped us in that aspect.” Ball movement was one of the keys in the second half offensively. “We really started to move the basketball and really set some good screens and roll action in some of our offensive sets,” Kocka said. “That opened us up and really expanded the d (defense).”
“We played really good team basketball,” Senior Clay Hovelson said. “Came out with energy and our defense ramped up in the second half and gave us the W.”
The game was played in Hope instead of Tower City because of water damage. The Raiders have had minimal opportunities to play or practice in that gym this season, so it took them a bit to get used to the surroundings. “Yeah it was very different with the gym and everything,” Senior Caleb Kocka said. “It was a crazy week with the weather and everything but we got the dub.” Senior Wyatt Sylling added, “yeah it was different. We only had one day to practice there after the water damage in Tpwer. It was interesting.”
Carter Baasch scored eight points in the third quarter when the Raiders started to pull away, outscoring the Tigers 15-9 in the third quarter. But the fourth quarter was the big quarter for Maple River as they scored 26 points and out scored the Tiger 26-14.
Tee Sylling scored 18 of his game high 30 points in the first half. He equaled Tri-State in the first quarter scoring ten of the Raiders 14 points. He would also add a game high 16 rebounds.
Also in double figures for Maple River were Caleb Kocka with eleven points. Wyatt Sylling and Carter Baasch each had ten points. Clay Hovelson had nine and Connor Dahl added a free throw in the fourth quarter.
In the Region 1 quarterfinals, Maple River faced third seed Kindred. The game was close early. There were three ties and three lead changes in the first 6:17 of the game. The biggest lead for Maple River was three points thanks to a three-pointer by Wyatt Sylling to start the scoring 44 seconds in to the game. Kindred would take a three point lead at 11-8 when Brooks Bakko finished a fastbreak with a layup with 3:13 go. The Raiders would reclaim the lead on a baseline jumper by Wyatt Sylling to make it 13-11 with 2:06 to go, but that would be the last lead for the Raiders.
Kindred would go a nine point run to take 20-13 lead. That lead would grow to nine points at 27-18, 30-21 and 34-25. Caleb Kocka would give the Raiders some momentum heading into the locker room with a desperation three-pointer as the horn sounded making it 36-30 Kindred at the break.
But Kindred would start the second half on a 11-0 run and outscore Maple River 17-3 in the third quarter. Clay Hovelson’s free throw with 2:51 remaining in the quarter was the first point for the Raiders in the quarter. Later he would drive and score with 46 seconds to go for the only field goal of the quarter as the Vikings led 53-33 heading into the fourth quarter. Kindred’s biggest lead came with 5:26 to go when Jack Davis scored inside for two to make it 62-36. Maple River would end the game on a 13-5 run to make the final 67-49.
Wyatt Sylling led the Raiders with 13 points. Caleb Kocka and Carter Baasch each had ten for the Raiders. Tee Sylling had eight points. Clay Hovelson had five points and Connor Dahl chipped in three. Hovelson and Baasch each had five rebounds and Baasch had three assists.
Maple River ends the season 8-14. Kindred is 14-7 and will play Sargent County in one semifinal while top ranked Central Cass takes on Hankinson.
Max Musland missed a baseline jumper at the horn and Linton-HMB defeated Lamoure/Litchville-Marion 51-50 in the Region 3 Quarterfinals in Jamestown.
Musland led the Loboes with 19 points. Colton Ness had ten points and 12 rebounds.
Be sure and pick up your Mar. 8th Times-Record edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.