Six veterans were honored last week for their service to their country and their communities at Faith Lutheran Church in Valley City, presented “Quilts of Honor” to keep them warm and show the gratitude of those they sacrificed so much to protect.
“It’s always important,” Sandy Goeller of Quilts of Honor, a local organization that gives out six quilts a year to area veterans, told the Times-Record. “I did it for so many years and I think not just veterans … I also made sure to recognize police officers and firemen too, because they protected our country. It’s just…we would not be the country we are today if not for the service these men and women have performed.”
Tom Stoehn served in the U.S. Navy from August 1968-April 1971. At the completion of his service he’d attained teh rank of Petty Officer 3. He was stationed and served in Vietnam, saying at the ceremony that he sailed in-country, on the river.
Neil Skarloken served from February 1965-October 1968 in the U.S. Air Force. He was an E-4 at completion of his service and was stationed in Texas, Georgia, served in Vietnam and was stationed in Kansas for a time. He participated in the Vietnam War and ran heavy equipment in his civilian life.
Don Schlotman served in the U.S. Army from May 1968 to May 1970, completing his service at the rank of sergeant. He fought in Vietnam and was stationed at Landing Zone Sally. He received the Army Commendation Medal, Bronze Star, Vietnam Service Medal, Parachute Badge and two overseas bars. He is a life member of the VFW, Legion and he serves on Sanborn’s Veteran’s Park Board. He has placed flags on Faith Lutheran’s cemetery for 26 years.
Gordon Johnson served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1972-1973, stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky. An Amvets member he was a color/honor guard bugler and plays taps for Military Funeral honors. He has been a member of the Jamestown Drum and Bugle Corp for 33 years.
Ricky Duffy was drafted into the Army and served from July 1968-February 1970, ending his service at the rank of SP4. He was stationed in Washington state for a time and was stationed in Vietnam for 13-and-a-half months, the American Division 11th Brigade. He was on the reserved list from February 1970 to July 1974.
Wayne Becker was a member of the National Guard from July 1969 - July 1975, ending his service at Sergeant E5. He also does a lot of work caring for the Sanborn Veteran’s Park and helped set it up there.
Quilts of Honor is based here in Valley City, meeting the first Thursday of every month at the local Eagles Club.
“Our organization is always open to anyone who wants to join,” Goeller said, noting that there are about 24 members currently, and workload varies depending on time and availability.
“We work throughout the year, sometimes members will make just a block, some will make the whole quilt,” Goeller said. “We have one person who will do the quilting for us. I made 12 blocks one year and somebody else put the quilt together.”
Anyone interested in donating materials or money to support Quilts of Honor can reach out to Deborah Shape or any member. You can also bring materials to their meetings at the Eagles and they can be found on Facebook.
