Answers remain elusive following a meeting of the Valley City Barnes County Public Library Board last week, which saw 17 community members come out in response to learning of a young adult non-fiction book which contains graphic illustrations of sex acts and instructions on how to masturbate, use sex toys and encourages consuming pornography.

The library board, minus member Deedra Froemke, largely defended the placement of the book, which is located on a shelf in the young adult section of the library, adjacent to comic books including Batman and Wonder Woman. 

