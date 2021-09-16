You’ll be noticing more pink around Valley City in the coming days, as students at Valley City State University begin flocking yards with flamingos as part of their Flamingo Fundraiser.
A group of VCSU students are planning a spring break trip to study abroad in Costa Rica and are beginning their fundraising.
Here’s how it works: Those who are willing to participate in the Flamingo Fundraiser contact Dr. Kiersten Baughman, kiersten.baughman@vcsu.edu, indicating support. Then, a flock of about 10 flamingos will appear in participants’ yards in the near future. Then there are a few options.
