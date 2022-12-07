A local woman presented her concerns and a summary of content from a controversial library book to the Barnes County Commission Tuesday morning, warning that she believes the book is in violation of obscenity laws and poses a danger to children.
Vicki Grafing provided copies of the book “Let’s Talk About It,” which purports to be an guide to sex and relationships for teenagers to each member of the commission, though some declined it.
“I apologize in advance for saying things … that I would normally not speak in public. I apologize in advance for that,” Grafing said. “The book begins with ‘virginity is just a silly label. Virginity just doesn’t work in today’s world.’ That’s the bar it begins with. That ‘consent is gray’. Casual relationships, hook-ups, flings … this is for teenagers, 13/14 to 18. The book advocates and instructs that hook-ups are relationships. ‘Chat it out before you pound it out.’ (It says) ‘binary is obsolete’ … so if I believe there are men and women, and XX and XY chromosomes, I am just not smart enough to know any better.”
Grafing went through the book in detail, citing specific page numbers and reading excerpts as well as showing an assortment of its explicit images to the commission.
“(Page 82) is where all of the pornography starts,” Grafing said. “Advising on anal sex: ‘the opening is also chock full of sensitive nerves making it a primo erogenous zone for touching and penetrating.’ Then full-insertion porn is on page 90.”
Within the book is an illustration of an anal cavity, a butt plug, and instructions on how to employ sex toys in service of anal sex.
