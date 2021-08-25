This week, the crews up at the new Barnes County Correctional Center are close to completing their work. This week, Adolfson & Peterson Construction is bringing in the engineers and architects to take a walk through and inspect the finished product, ensuring everything is up to code and ready for opening.
“Typically at the end of every project, we do what’s called a punch list,” Assistant Project Manager Madison Young, Adolfson & Peterson Construction, explains. “We get all the engineers, the architects and sometimes even the owner, and we walk through the building.”
They went through the architectural punch list on Monday this week, and plans are to do the electrical/mechanical punch list on Wednesday.
“The engineers who designed the building will come through and make sure everything is up to code and standards,” Young says. “We also have the kitchen this week, fire alarm testing, final inspection—so we should be able to hand the building and the keys over Friday.”
