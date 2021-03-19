A public input meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on March 25 at Hi-Line Activity Center (HAC), 493 Central Ave N, Valley City, North Dakota. The public input meeting will utilize an open house format with a formal presentation at 5:15 p.m.
The purpose of the public input meeting is to discuss the proposed road reconstruction project along 6th Street Northwest, from 5th Avenue Northwest to Central Avenue North, in Valley City. The public input meeting will provide opportunity for public input. Representatives from the City of Valley City, KLJ Engineering, and Moore Engineering will be present to answer your questions and discuss your concerns.
