BISMARCK, N.D. – A public input meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, to discuss proposed improvements in Valley City. The meeting is open house format with a formal presentation at 5:15 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the Hi-Line Activity Center, 493 Central Ave N, in Valley City.

