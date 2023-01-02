Public Input Meeting Graphic

BISMARCK, N.D. – A public input meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 5 at the Jamestown City Hall at 102 3rd Ave SE, Jamestown, ND. The meeting will utilize an open house format.

The purpose of the public input meeting is to discuss proposed improvements for the Southeast Jamestown Interchange Bridge, located on Interstate 94 at mile 260.125 just east of the James River. The project consists of replacing the existing structure.

