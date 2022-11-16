Incorporated in 1973, the Barnes County South Central Service Center has continued to provide services to the senior community throughout the years. The non-profit organization facilitates resources for elderly patrons to help coordinate services and access to agencies. As time goes by it can be increasingly difficult for people to manage daily tasks as they age. Whether it is due to mental or physical limitations, lack of funds, or even family support, seniors of Barnes County are able to gain access to numerous opportunities available to them.
Sometimes tasks like meal preparation or access to foods can be a challenge and the SCSC provides aid in a couple different avenues. Congregate meals are provided to senior centers in the county, so they are able to enjoy a fresh, hot meal. For those that still live in their own home, the Meals-On-Wheels service is available. This program provides prepared, hot meals directly to seniors homes. SCSC also can provide frozen meals so that food is readily available when the times Meals-On-Wheels is not in service. The food pantry is also a great way for seniors to obtain pantry staples that they may not be able to get otherwise. Liquid supplements, such as Ensure, are also offered by the organization.