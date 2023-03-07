Students in Classroom

Proposed Valley City Christian School public meeting has been rescheduled for tonight (March 7th) at 7 p.m. at Connect Church, 320 Central Avenue South in Valley City, across the street from the Valley City State University walk-bridge.

Besides their limitless capacity for joy, kids love to learn. Have you ever had one ask you ‘why?’ a dozen times in a row? The years leading up to talking and being curious are some of the most joyful and exciting, but after the baby becomes a toddler and then a young child, one of the noteworthy topics to cover between the parents is where the child will be educated.

