There is nothing more heartening than a happy child’s laughter.
MEETING HAS BEEN POSTPONED!
Besides their limitless capacity for joy, kids love to learn. Have you ever had one ask you ‘why?’ a dozen times in a row? The years leading up to talking and being curious are some of the most joyful and exciting, but after the baby becomes a toddler and then a young child, one of the noteworthy topics to cover between the parents is where the child will be educated.
1918 marked the year that all 50 states had passed mandatory school attendance laws, which meant that being educated in some way was necessitated by law.
But how parents choose to school their children is still open to possibilities.
Public? Private? Boarding?
Or in Valley City’s case, we have:
Homeschool? Catholic school? Public school?
If ‘none of the above’ sounds more like your answer, three pastors have another choice to offer you:
A Valley City Christian School?
A proposed interdenominational protestant elementary school, Valley City Christian School or VCCS, is hoping to be operational by the fall of 2023.
Pastor Les Koenig of First Baptist Church (since 2017), Pastor Terry Detwiler of New Life Assembly of God, who has been pastoring in Valley City since 2018, and Pastor Nick Scotten of Elim Evangelical Free (Valley City pastor since 2021), have joined forces to put present the proposed school to the public on Feb. 28.
Pastor Nick Scotten brings to the table 30 collective years of experience in teaching or administrating in Christian schools, whereas the other two pastors have an extensive history in pastoring and other attributes that give them perspective in the life of a Christian after school days are past.
Those school days may very well be spent at VCCS - February 28th is the day that an informational meeting will be held at Connect Church, at 7 pm. Connect Church is located at 320 Central Avenue South in Valley City, across the street from the Valley City State University walk bridge.
What will this new Christian school be teaching, subject-wise?
Where will the funding come from?
How will the school be governed?
Which grades can attend?
Will we know any of the teachers from our community?
All questions will be answered, if not during the meeting, then afterwards, in the question and answer session.
All are welcome and encouraged to attend the meeting on Tuesday, February 28 at 7 p.m.
Bring an open mind, a heart that can embrace change, and a good dose of excitement to the meeting- this is big news for our town.
