On 30th April Valley City High School Prom will be hosted for junior and senior students by the Valley City High School junior committee members, which includes junior class advisors, Junior High ILC Coordinator Melissa Kvilvang, and some of the junior class students, including Emmy Jones, Koye Grebel, Tucker Johnson, Ameelia Meester, Carly Goven, Sydnee Ingstad, Karina Olson, Josi Spengler, Maxima Korkodilos, Cierra Pabst, Brook Eggermont and a lot of others. These members have been working very hard to the Prom since February and all that hard work will soon pay off. The Prom committee handles all the organization, including the mesmerizing court decorations.
The VCHS 2022 Prom will be held at the Valley City Hi-Liner Activity Center with Grand March at 8 p.m., student line up beginning at 7:45 p.m.. Grand March will be followed by the crowning of the 2022 Prom King and Queen, and at last, the dance everyone eagerly waits for. Students are expected to arrive at 7:15 p.m. except for students participating in the Grand March, who should be a little early, and most importantly, it’s a one-time entry and exit.
Prom attendees will have reserved seats and valet parking for everything to run very smoothly. Prom is open to the public, and anyone is welcome to join. Valley City Senior High principal Kristi Brandt has given information to the public, and quoting her, the doors will be open at 7 p.m., and the seating will be bleacher, first come, first serve basis.
The admission fee for the public for attending the Grand March is $3 per person, and there is no fee for children younger than the age of 5.
The costs for prom attendees are $10 per person and $20 per couple, and they are expected to register early. The admission fees will help to cover the expenses for the 2023 prom. The Junior Committee reported that the school provided the fund for the Prom.
The Post-Prom is as exciting as Prom, held at Eagles Club and is hosted by the junior class parents from midnight on April 30th, right after dance.
Prom Royalty 2022 pictured back row l-r: Devyn Thornton, Thomas Pfiefer, Adam Bitz. Front row l-r: Asia Barnett, Brinklyn Johnson, Madi Klabo.
