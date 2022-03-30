A presentation titled “Project Tundra—Can It Reduce Climate Change?” will be held on Monday, April 4 at 7 pm in the Auditorium of the Rhoads Science Center on the campus of Valley City State University in Valley City, ND. The event is sponsored by “What in the World Is Going On?”.
Sonja Kaye will present on Project Tundra which is a bold initiative to build the world's largest carbon capture facility in North Dakota. She is a member of the Dakota Resource Council and a liaison to CLEAN (Fargo’s Citizen’s Local Energy Action Network). She is a full time advocate for clean and renewable energy at home. She drives an electric car and uses off-grid renewable energy in her Fargo home and lake home.
