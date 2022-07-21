Project Ignite Light was born from a prayer, and for 14 years has carried on a mission of hope and help for children in their darkest hour, providing backpacks of essential goods and supplies for children entering foster care – typically due to abuse at home.
“We call it a bag of hope,” Pebble Thompson, founder of Project Ignite Light, said. “All the blankets are hand-made … even though we hand out thousands of blankets, for the kid who gets it, they only get one. So it’s really important to us that each one looks really good.”
Project Ignite Light distributes hundreds of backpacks per month, serving a mission that has rapidly expanded over the organization’s lifetime. Once envisioned as simply a way to serve the local area, now Project Ignite Light provides backpacks to all of North and South Dakota, as well as Minnesota and they are expanding in October to serve Alaska as well.
“We were just going to serve kids in our community, but then they started to tell other centers about it and they started calling and asking ‘hey, could you help us too?’ and it just sort of blew up,” Thompson said. “Now we serve kids in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and now we’re launching in Alaska in October.”
When children are taken from their homes due to criminal abuse or neglect, they are often left with quite literally nothing, sometimes not even the clothes on their back. Thompson was struck immediately by the need for these backpacks, and Project Ignite Light puts incredible effort into ensuring that each backpack provides something special, individualized and comforting to these children.
