Project Ignite Light was born from a prayer, and for 14 years has carried on a mission of hope and help for children in their darkest hour, providing backpacks of essential goods and supplies for children entering foster care – typically due to abuse at home.

“We call it a bag of hope,” Pebble Thompson, founder of Project Ignite Light, said. “All the blankets are hand-made … even though we hand out thousands of blankets, for the kid who gets it, they only get one. So it’s really important to us that each one looks really good.”

