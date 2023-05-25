Marshall Kent Visits Valley City

PHOTO ON LEFT: Back row l-r: Marshall Kent, Ali Nelson, Aubree Nelson, Madison Nelson. Front row: Hayden Nelson, Greyson Nelson, Evelyn Nelson, Aurissa Nelson.

It has been nearly a half a century since a professional bowler has visited Valley City. That drought ended on Tuesday, May 23rd when the Valley City USBC Association and Sky Lanes hosted Pro Bowler Marshall Kent for a Meet and Greet event. 

Along with his business partner Jay Fettig of Bismarck, Kent was in town promoting two big events that will be coming to North Dakota and Minnesota in June. The two men formed JMar Entertainment and are responsible for bringing these tournaments to North Dakota. Fettig addressed the group that showed up for the Meet and Greet at Sky Lanes and acknowledged a local bowler who helped get these tournaments to North Dakota. “In case you haven’t heard, Mary (Berntson) has done a phenomenal job of helping us. So we do have, for the first time in Bismarck’s history and the first time in Moorhead’s history and overall in North Dakota for the first time in almost 50 years, we have PBA (Professional Bowlers Association) events coming to our great state and our great area.” Fettig added, “One of the things we are going to try to do is we’re going to try and do this every year, that’s our goal.”

