It has been nearly a half a century since a professional bowler has visited Valley City. That drought ended on Tuesday, May 23rd when the Valley City USBC Association and Sky Lanes hosted Pro Bowler Marshall Kent for a Meet and Greet event.
Along with his business partner Jay Fettig of Bismarck, Kent was in town promoting two big events that will be coming to North Dakota and Minnesota in June. The two men formed JMar Entertainment and are responsible for bringing these tournaments to North Dakota. Fettig addressed the group that showed up for the Meet and Greet at Sky Lanes and acknowledged a local bowler who helped get these tournaments to North Dakota. “In case you haven’t heard, Mary (Berntson) has done a phenomenal job of helping us. So we do have, for the first time in Bismarck’s history and the first time in Moorhead’s history and overall in North Dakota for the first time in almost 50 years, we have PBA (Professional Bowlers Association) events coming to our great state and our great area.” Fettig added, “One of the things we are going to try to do is we’re going to try and do this every year, that’s our goal.”
Kent, who has been a professional bowler since 2014, says he grew up playing the sport. “I was born into it to be honest, my parents bought a bowling center in 1990 before I was born so that was kind of like my daycare. While, they worked I would roll a ball down the lane for about four or five hours and they would have to drag me out kicking and screaming.” Kent was offered a scholarship from Robert Morris University in Chicago where he was a two-time Collegiate Player of the Year and earned his degree in Business Administration.
The main focus of the evening was to bowl, have fun and talk about the tournaments coming to the area. At one point in the evening, the two partners had a bowl off, one game. Kent beat Fettig 236 to 174, even after Kent spotted Fettig 25 pins.
As for the tournaments coming to the region. The Farmer’s Union Insurance PBA Midwest Open Championship Tournaments will be held at Sunset Lanes in Moorhead June 13 and 14 and Midway Lanes in Mandan June 16, 17 and 18. Kent says with these two tournaments, he and Fettig want them to be more than just tournaments. “We want it to be a actual event,” Kent said. “You take a golf tournament (The PGA) for example, it’s not just a tournament, there is activities for the kids, there are beer gardens set up. There is all sorts of stuff to do. So we want to do something similar to that. We want to make it a yearly event here then try and get some events going in other states.”
Another unique aspect with these tournaments is that there will be Pro-Am Events where you get a chance to bowl, with and against, the professionals. Many of the top amateurs from North Dakota and around the upper Midwest will be competing against the touring pros, including two from the Valley City Association. Brady Anderson will compete at Sunset Lanes in Moorhead and Randy Ramirez will compete at Midway Lanes in Mandan. You can also form a team and bowl in these events. Each center will be sponsoring a Charitable Pro/Am Team Event. The proceeds from these events will go towards the next Veterans Honor Flight of North Dakota and Minnesota.
There are six teams from Valley City that will be taking part in these events.
The Times-Record asked Kent what advice he would give to these young Valley City bowlers. “Keep your eye on the prize, but don’t lose sight of the experience. So obviously you have that competitive natural, you want to win everything, but in the mean time you go to all these tournaments and see all these bowlers that become friends that eventually become so close they become part of your family. Those are the memories you are going to take home with you. They are going to be your friends for life.”
