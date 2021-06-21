Despite recent moisture in some areas, widespread drought conditions persist across North Dakota.
Reductions in forage production are expected to impact not only range and pasture, but these reductions also will reduce the potential of a hay crop by at least 50% in terms of biomass production this year.
“One of the most economically important hay crops that is impacted by drought is alfalfa,” says Janna Block, Extension livestock systems specialist at North Dakota State University’s Hettinger Research Extension Center. “Many North Dakota producers are evaluating their alfalfa stands and determining options for the best way to utilize available forage.”
