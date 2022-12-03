Diabetes Graphic

One in three American adults has prediabetes. If you have prediabetes, you are at high risk for developing type 2 diabetes, a serious disease. Many people with prediabetes who do not lose weight or do moderate physical activity can develop type 2 diabetes within 5 years.

You may have prediabetes and be at risk for type 2 diabetes if you are 45 years of age or older; are overweight; have a family history of type 2 diabetes; are physically active fewer than 3 times per week; ever had diabetes while pregnant (gestational diabetes) or gave birth to a baby that weighed more than 9 pounds.

Recommended for you