One in three American adults has prediabetes. If you have prediabetes, you are at high risk for developing type 2 diabetes, a serious disease. Many people with prediabetes who do not lose weight or do moderate physical activity can develop type 2 diabetes within 5 years.
You may have prediabetes and be at risk for type 2 diabetes if you are 45 years of age or older; are overweight; have a family history of type 2 diabetes; are physically active fewer than 3 times per week; ever had diabetes while pregnant (gestational diabetes) or gave birth to a baby that weighed more than 9 pounds.
The good news is that you can prevent type 2 diabetes. The PreventT2 lifestyle change program, offered by City-County Health District in partnership with NDSU Extension-Barnes County and Essentia Health, can help. PreventT2 is part of the National Diabetes Prevention Program, led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and is proven to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes.
In PreventT2, you will work in a group with a trained lifestyle coach to learn the skills you need to make lasting changes. These include losing a modest amount of weight, being more physically active, and managing stress. You will learn to eat healthy, add physical activity to your life, stay motivated, and solve problems that can get in the way of healthy changes.
“If you have prediabetes,” said Emma Tufte, On the Move Coordinator, “PreventT2 offers a real chance to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes by helping you adopt a healthier lifestyle.”
Enroll in the local program, which meets at City-County Health District on Wednesdays from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM beginning January 4, 2023. The program is offered for free.
Your PreventT2 group will meet for a year — weekly for the first 6 months, then once or twice a month for the second 6 months to maintain your healthy lifestyle changes. Most participants enjoy the group support and find it makes lifestyle change easier.
The PreventT2 program is based on research that found people with prediabetes can cut their risk of developing type 2 diabetes in half by losing 5 to 7 percent of their body weight. That is about 10 to 14 pounds for a person weighing 200 pounds.
“Small changes make a big difference,” added Sue Milender, NDSU Extension-Barnes County Agent. “With a trained lifestyle coach as a guide, you can work with others who have prediabetes to make a change for life.”
Be sure and pick up your Dec. 1-4 Times-Record Weekend Edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.