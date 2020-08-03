Zebra Mussels, native to eastern Europe and western Asia, were introduced to the US in the 1980s, originating from the discharge of ballast water in the Great Lakes. It has spread since then by the movement of waters and the transfer of unclean equipment from one body of water to another, wreaking havoc on ecosystems and wildlife, as well as infrastructure. They are classified as an Aquatic Nuisance Species (ANS).
The first discovery of Zebra Mussels in North Dakota was in the waters of the Kidder Dam at Wahpeton in 2010. Last year, they were discovered in Lake Ashtabula and the Sheyenne River south of Baldhill Dam. Lake LaMoure and the James River in Dickey County now join the list of infested waters, after the ANS was discovered at the beginning of July 2020.
Read the full story in your Monday, August 3rd Times-Record online edition. Purchase your online copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.