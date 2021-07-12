Bismarck, ND – The temperatures are climbing throughout North Dakota. When it’s hot outside, it’s even hotter inside a car.
In just 10 minutes, the heat inside a car can become deadly. Never leave your children (or your pets!) unattended in a vehicle — even if the windows are partially open or the engine is running, and the air conditioning is on.
In 2020, 24 children died of vehicular heatstroke in the United States.
A child’s body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adult’s.
When a child is left in a hot vehicle they could die within minutes.
Read the full story in your Monday, July 12th Times-Record online edition. Purchase your online copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.