Greetings from Valley City State University!
One of the unique characteristics of Valley City and VCSU is the strong and robust town-and-gown relationship that exists between the community and university. I believe this is largely the result of mutual collaboration and support which has existed since the founding days of the university and continues in the present.
Our latest decision to delay commencement activities was a difficult but necessary one to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19. Universities and colleges across our nation are now eerily quiet at a time of year that typically includes many activities celebrating the return of spring. The buzz of excitement and activity from the physical presence of students living on campuses in communities across our nation has now dramatically declined.
We recognize the significant impact the current situation has on the local economy, including the loss of student workforce for a time, the loss of revenue associated with students living in the community, and the diminished activity of all community members and their participation in local commerce.
While this situation will eventually pass, we should all be mindful of doing what we can now to help these businesses survive.
