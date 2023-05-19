CP hosts SimCity Rail Site exercise in Valley City
These days we seem to hear more and more about train derailments, most recently in our area with the derailment that happened near Wyndmere, ND.
When an event happens, such as that, the reaction time need to be quick, efficient and effective in order to control the situation and protect the public. In a mere matter of minutes a situtation requires identified leadership and immediate decision making skills from an emergency team.
With that in mind Canadian Pacific (CP) Railroad has taken on a proactive approach in creating a Tabletop SimCity exercise followed by an actual in-person practice event for Valley City.
May 16th the Valley City Fire Department teamed up with Heartland Consulting Group for the Barnes County Tabletop SimCity exercise, sponsored by CP Railroad.
The exercise, when given a fictional scenario, the emergency responders and city leaders were asked to work together in a walk through train derailment scenario containing fire and rail cars containing hazardous materials that have crashed off the tracks and are leaking liquid into the ground. The issues presented were causing water protection and electric issues along with multiple injuries and possible casualties from the tragedy.
Multiple representatives from the Valley City Fire Department, Sanborn Fire Department, Wimbledon Fire Department, Valley City Ambulance Service/EMS, CHI Mercy Health, Barnes County Emergency Manager, Emergency Preparedness Response (EPR) Coordinators, Valley City Police Department, Barnes County Dispatch, City of Valley City - City Administrator and Public Works, Barnes County Highway Department collaborated during this problem solving activity, with guidance from the facilitators lead team, in creating a plan of how best to deal with the emergency issues at hand in the event this scenario would be an actual event for Valley City.
The first scenario presented May 24th: Set in March 30, 2023, winter, ice and large amounts of snow have presented additional complication in dealing with any emergency situation this year. Temperature is 29 degrees fahrenheit with southwest winds at 15-20 miles per hour and light snow forecasted for the day. The phones began to light up at the dispatch center with lots of 9-1-1 calls reporting a large crashing sound that came from east Valley City near the Town and Country Club. One 9-1-1 call stated that occupants live in a twin home on 5th street NE and their house is filling up with black thick smoke, causing them to have to evacuate. Facilitator team now turns to selected members from Barnes County emergency teams, along with audience participation and input, to guide them through a step by step on ‘how best to handle, deal with and contain this situation while protecting the community?’
Our Barnes County Emergency Teams and City Leaders were right on task and jumped into response mode. Working together to block streets, engage necessary assistance and make decisions to protect the public while containing the situation.
Up next, May 24 & 25, the teams will participate in an actual in-person second scenario emergency situation presented before our emergency responders. Facilitators tell the Times-Record that this event will happen under the Hi-Line Bridge by the railroad tracks and will cause road closures during the setup and actual event.
Triage treatment, a treatment holding area, transportation, surge capability, fire, law, public notification and several other emergency responses necessary for the situation will be identified, addressed and worked through by the Barnes County Emergency Response teams on May 25th. Exercise is slated to start at 5 p.m. that evening.
Please note this is a fictional case scenario and the public should not be involved or alarmed. Instead facilitator and local leaders ask that the community allow our emergency responders the time to learn how best to protect us if this situation would become a reality.
VCFD Fire Chief Scott Magnuson shares a special thanks to the Heartland and CP Railroad team of Justin Conklin, Kurt Stine and Derek Hanson for preparing and facilitating the event along with a quick shout out to Lori Jury at Cleaver’s Catering for the delicious meal provided.
