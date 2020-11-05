Work at the site of the new Barnes County Jail is right on schedule, Adolfson & Peterson Construction says.
This week, workers began installing the precast panel walls for the facility, and the first day was graced with high temps and light winds—near perfect conditions to hoist these giant slabs of concrete by crane and put them in position.
Read the full story in your Thursday, November 5th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.